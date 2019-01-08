The eastbound service road of President George Bush Turnpike has closed after an asphalt truck caught fire.

The truck crashed into a pole and ignited on the service road at the Coit Road exit, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. The service road is closed from the exit ramp to Coit Road.

One person was transported to the hospital.

The area is expected to stay closed while police investigate. Drivers are advised to seek a different route if possible.

