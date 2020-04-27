As pandemic continues, McKinney gym hosts drive-thru end-of-year banquet to honor athletes

Because the pandemic canceled the banquet in its traditional form, Pro Spirit held a drive-thru banquet honoring the kids with a drive down memory lane.

After nearly 25 years in business, a McKinney gym had to get especially innovative this year as they worked to celebrate their athletes during their end-of-year banquet. Because the pandemic canceled the banquet in its traditional form, Pro Spirit held a drive-thru banquet honoring the kids with a drive down memory lane.

“We were just talking about how we could honor the kids after their successful season,” Pro Spirit President Shelly Wiggins said. “And so we just wanted to be able to safely award them and just show them that we love them and we are here for them.”

Camdyn Shaw was especially grateful. She is one of the gym’s 400 athletes, but this is her senior year of high school. After so many cancellations, she was so grateful for this new experience.

“It’s just pure joy. I love this place so much,” Shaw said. “I’m really glad that they did this and I get a final, last memory that’s really positive here in the gym that I’ll remember forever.”

Alison Stankiewicz is the parent of a 13-year old cheerleader. She said it was a memorable experience for all the families.

“We’ve had a lot of parents come through, who had tears of joy, especially for the seniors,” Stankiewicz said. “It’s amazing.”

The effort completely transformed their gym so that it allowed cars to drive-thru but in the end it brought a smile to all the athletes and their families.

Wiggins say it will be a memory they can take with them forever.