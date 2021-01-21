One is a Democrat, the other is a Republican. Both believe ‘patience and effort’ will help heal this country as Biden era begins

The McCoppins have been happily married for 37 years. WFAA talked with the couple for perspective in the days leading up to the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

DALLAS — Peter and Cathy McCoppin have been married 37 happy years. The Carrolton pair is on opposite ends of the political spectrum, which we're sure makes for some interesting dinner conversations.

"We're staunch opposites, opposites attract sometimes," laughed Peter McCoppin.

WFAA decided to talk with the couple for perspective in the days leading up to the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

Cathy said politics can be a difficult topic to have in the home, but neither lets politics dominate their lives.

"It's not that one side's right and the other side's wrong. The truth is in the middle," said McCoppin.

WFAA handed the couple a puzzle of the American flag to work through while they spoke.

WFAA also met Darren Smith and James Reese who are friends and business partners of the couple. They also worked on the puzzle as they described how they felt about the state of the country. Reese and Smith told WFAA they are neither Democrat nor Republican.

"Democrats versus Republicans is like the Cowboys versus the New York Giants. They're two wings of the same bird," said Smith.

On Wednesday, President-Elect Joe Biden became President Biden and President Trump became former President Trump. It is unlikely the divide we often see in the country was closed by Wednesday's events.

Reese and Smith are not so overly concerned by what happens in government.

Reese said God is his president.

"As long as there's unity, we can build on that," said Reese.

The McCoppins told WFAA the key to the country healing is "patience and effort."