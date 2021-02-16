As demand for natural gas reaches 'unprecedented levels,' Atmos Energy asks customers to conserve energy

The Dallas-based natural-gas-only company is one of the nation's largest distributors, serving about three million customers in more than 1,400 Texas communities.

DALLAS — Atmos Energy sent out a message Tuesday, asking all of its customers and businesses to conserve as much energy as possible.

The Dallas-based natural-gas-only company is one of the nation's largest distributors, serving about three million customers in more than 1,400 communities in nine states.

Demand for natural gas is currently at "unprecedented levels," according to an Atmos Energy spokesperson.

This request comes after a new Winter Storm Warning was issued for all of North Texas while millions in the state remain without power.

The company is asking people to take these steps in order to save energy:

Lower thermostat to at least 68 degrees.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths.

Refrain from using large appliances like a washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Avoid using a natural gas fireplace, if possible.

Do not use a pool heater, instead run a pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Atmos Energy is also asking customers to take these steps to stay safe at home: