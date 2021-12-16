Arrest warrants issued for mom of 8-month-old who died after falling out of moving vehicle, Irving police say

Irving police said Thursday that Tangela Smith faces charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and three charges for endangering a child.

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on Nov. 15, the day following the accident.

Four arrest warrants have been issued for the mother of an 8-month-old girl who died after she fell out of a moving vehicle and was hit by another car last month, Irving police say.

Police announced on Thursday that Tangela Smith faces charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and three charges for endangering a child.

Around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, police were called to the incident at the intersection of North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive. Police said 8-month-old Kassidy Smith was not secured when she fell out of the back-right passenger side of Smith’s car, as Smith was making a left turn onto Ranch Drive.

Police said Kassidy was struck by a sedan, but investigators believe the driver may not have known the child was hit when it left the scene.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the accident tried to save Kassidy, but she was later pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Police said Smith’s three other children - ages 6, 3 and 2 - were also inside her vehicle at the time of the accident and were not secured in seat belts or safety seats.

WFAA spoke with Irving police spokesperson Robert Reeves following the accident and he said it’s unclear if the door had only been partially closed, or if there was something going on inside of the Smith’s vehicle when Kassidy fell out.

"As an officer makes their career, throughout the years you see a lot of things that you should never have to see. Our officers that have young children, this definitely hits home with them," Reeves said in November. "Anybody that has children, this hits home."