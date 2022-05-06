Arrest warrant issued for former Longhorn, NFL player Earl Thomas

Police say Thomas violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video on this article is from Thomas' altercation with his wife in 2020.

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Texas and NFL star Earl Thomas, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Police say 33-year-old Thomas violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. A warrant on April 27 accused Thomas of violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months, a third-degree felony.

Austin lawyer Trey Dolezal, who represents Thomas in his divorce case, told the Statesman the arrest warrant stems from Thomas contacting his wife to see their children.

"They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids," Dolezal said. "I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children."

According to the police affidavit, Thomas’ May 2021 protective order requires him to communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police Thomas refuses to download the application and shows up unannounced to places she visits. She said Thomas recently began sending threatening text messages.

Police allege Thomas sent a text on April 18 claiming he had two handguns, saying, “Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.”

He allegedly threatened to poison the children and police say he later texted, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.”

Thomas had not been booked into the Travis County Jail at this time.

The seven-time Pro Bowl safety has not played since 2020 when the Baltimore Ravens released him after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice. He played for UT from 2008 to 2010. On April 22, he told an ESPN reporters he hopes to return to the NFL.

The Statesman reports Thomas owns a home in West Austin with his estranged wife and also spends time in Orange, where he grew up.

In May 2020, police arrested Thomas’ wife, Nina, after she was accused of pointing a loaded pistol at his head after breaking into a vacation home and finding him with another woman. She filed for divorce that November.