Man on the run for 2 weeks arrested in connection to previous AMBER Alert from Ennis

It started on July 1 when a 7-month-old boy was taken from his father at gunpoint in Ennis.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man wanted in connection to an AMBER Alert in Ennis earlier this month was arrested Thursday in Weatherford.

Marcus Nast was arrested at a motel on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the alleged child abduction, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He had an active felony arrest warrant.

It stems from a July 1 incident, when a 7-month-old boy was taken from his father at gunpoint in Ennis, allegedly by his mother, Faith Reid, and her boyfriend, Nast.

Reid and Nast were suspected of abducting the boy around 10:25 a.m. in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street, officials said. An AMBER Alert was later issued because of the nature of his disappearance.

On July 2, authorities found Reid, Nast, and the baby in Parker County during a traffic stop of a pickup that matched the description of the one connected to the alleged abduction. Police arrested Reid and recovered the baby, but Nast was able to escape, the sheriff's office said. The baby was unharmed.

Reid was arrested on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She was released to Ennis County Jail on July 6. The child was returned safely to family members, the sheriff's office said.

Abduction

No court has ruled on custody of the child, but Reid was not involved in the child's life in the last few months, Ennis police said.

Police said Reid and Nast showed up at the home of the child's father Thursday morning. The pair kicked in the door, displayed a firearm, assaulted the father, and took the child, police said.

The child's father, Joey Ramirez told WFAA that he was using the restroom when someone came into his home and the baby.

He said he fought the man, later identified as Nast, outside but gave up after a gun was pointed at him.