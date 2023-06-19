19-year-old Dallas man gets life sentence for shooting teen girlfriend to death, officials say

Armando Diaz, Jr. allegedly shot his girlfriend at least four times while she was on the ground "in a fetal position," officials said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A North Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison after shooting and killing his girlfriend in February 2022, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

On Monday, Willis announced that Armando Diaz, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for Murder.

Diaz, who is 19 and from Dallas, shot his "defenseless, teenaged girlfriend 10 times," Willis said after the sentencing. Diaz allegedly shot her at least four times while she was on the ground "in a fetal position."

"The jury rightly saw through his lack of remorse,” Willis also said after the sentencing.

On Feb. 6, 2022, Dallas Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex after residents reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old girlfriend with a total of 10 gunshot wounds to her chest, face and back. The shooter was not at the scene when police arrived, but the investigation revealed that the victim had been living in the apartment complex with her boyfriend, Diaz, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

The apartment lease was in Diaz’s mother’s name and an interview with his mother reportedly revealed she was aware of the murder and helped Diaz flee the scene without calling 911. Officials said Diaz turned himself into the police station four days later.

Detective Chris Walton interviewed Diaz, and after initially lying to the detective, Diaz eventually confessed to committing the crime, according to the Attorney's Office. Diaz pled guilty to murder and went before the jury for punishment sentencing.

At trial, Officer Arnet Brantley, the first officer on the scene, stated the victim was still alive when he got there, but she died as he was performing medical treatment on her injuries. According to officials, Brantley also said the case stuck with him because of the "especially brutal nature of the murder."

Collin County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephanie Burton testified that at least four of the gunshot wounds were consistent with her being shot while in the fetal position on the ground.

The Attorney's Office said Diaz testified at trial and admitted to shooting her with a .45 caliber Glock with a switch that turned it into a fully automatic pistol. Diaz attempted to rationalize his behavior by explaining that he and the victim had an argument and he was intoxicated, officials said.