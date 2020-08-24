Once a victim of animal abuse, Robin the cat will lead anti-bullying education program in Arlington

Robin had been shot with an arrow in July in an Arlington neighborhood.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Robin the cat has been adopted by the City of Arlington animal services and will serve as a spokeskitty for the City's anti-bullying and cruelty education program.

Robin was found "severely wounded" on July 31 in the 3200 block of West Division Street. A resident had found the hurt cat and called animal services.

The black cat, who now enjoys wearing ties to work, had been shot with an arrow. Robin had emergency surgery.

An animal cruelty investigator talked to residents in the area to figure out the timeline of what happened and who shot Robin.

Last week, Arlington police arrested Tommy Wayne Hasting on a felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.

“This disturbing case of torturing an animal will not be tolerated,” said Interim police Chief Kevin Kolbye in a written statement. “We will put as many resources as needed into animal cruelty investigations to bring justice in these types of cases.”

City officials announced Robin's promotion to shelter cat on Monday.

“Robin has become a member of our shelter family and we are excited about having him,” said animal services employee Ray Rentschler said in a written statement.