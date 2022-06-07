Heavy Arlington rain leads to 102K gallons of wastewater overflow, city says

Drinking water supply wells within 0.5 miles of the spill site should only used after the water is boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute, officials said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heavy rain in Arlington over the weekend lead to 102,000 gallons of wastewater overflowing into Rush Creek in South Arlington, according to Arlington Water Utilities.

The utility service said the discharge of wastewater did not affect the city’s drinking water because Rush Creek is not part of the watershed for Lake Arlington.

According to city officials, a sewer manhole collapsed along the banks of Rush Creek, east of Edge Creek Lane and West Bardin Road, because of the heavy rain. This led to the collapse of the manhole caused a release of wastewater from a 12-inch sanitary sewer line, officials said.

Crews were initially unable to repair the leak because they could not access the location due to the high flow and depth within the stream, but the leak has since been fully-repaired.

City officials said anyone using private drinking water supply wells within a half-mile of the spill site should only use water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

They also said people with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.