Arlington residents, businesses asked to limit water use due to pipeline issue

City officials say residents may notice a change in water pressure for about four hours.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The City of Arlington is telling locals to limit their water use, when possible, as the city water department addresses a pipeline issue.

Officials say they the pipeline has been bringing water from the Cedar Creek Reservoir to its John F. Kubala Water Treatment Plant.

While repairs are being made, the Tarrant Regional Water District is switching Arlington to a different water source.

Residents and businesses are being asked to only use water when it's essential. City officials listed the following recommendations:

Do not use sprinklers or other irrigation systems

Limiting your household water uses such as laundry and toilet flushes

Do not fill bathtubs or large containers with water, as that will cause an immediate drop in water supplies

During the switch, residents may notice a change in water pressure for about four hours. Officials say the water in Arlington's distribution system will be enough to meet current needs as long as residents do not increase their usage.

City of Arlington, TX - Water Utilities has been informed of an issue with the pipeline that brings water from the Cedar... Posted by City of Arlington, TX - City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2023