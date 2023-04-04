2-year-old boy fatally shot after finding gun at Arlington home, police say

The victim was believed to be two years old, according to police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 2-year-old boy in Arlington was fatally shot after finding a gun and accidentally firing it at his home early Tuesday, police said.

He was identified as Rio Carrington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Pocassett Drive in south Arlington, near Kingswood Boulevard and Texas 360.

When police arrived, they found a woman holding her son, who had apparent gunshot wound. The boy, identified as Carrington, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said investigators learned that the boy found a gun in his teenage sibling's room and accidentally fired it, shooting himself.