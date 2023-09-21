16-year-old Arlington Lamar High School shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

Forty years is the maximum penalty a child convicted of capital murder can receive.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 16-year-old who shot and killed a student at Arlington Lamar High School in 2022 was sentenced to a maximum 40 years in prison on Thursday.

WFAA is not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The jury gave the teen his maximum sentence after closing arguments Thursday. At the beginning of the sentencing phase, the teen pleaded “true” to one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder. In juvenile court, a suspect enters a true plea instead of pleading guilty.

The shooting happened Just before the school bell rang on March 20, 2023. Jashawn Poirier, 16, was killed and a teenage girl was shot in the face. Rashone Jacob, mother to Poirier, gave dramatic testimony on Wednesday, telling the jurors her son's things are in storage, and she isn't ready to get rid of his belongings.

"It's just hard to believe this even happened," Jacob said. "I'm technically still trying to wrap my mind around this and I'm stuck in this nightmare, trying to come out of it."

The 16-year-old on trial admitted to twice firing a pistol-grip shotgun into a crowd of students sitting outside Lamar High School on March 20, 2022. The buckshot pellets struck Poirier in the neck and grazed another child's chin.

"All I can remember is just screaming, crying," Jacob recalled.

The teen's lawyers asked jurors on Wednesday to punish their client beyond probation, but to show some mercy. They appeared to angle for the 16-year-old to be sentenced to a special rehabilitation program at Gainesville State School for children convicted of violent crimes.

Instead, the jury sentenced the 16-year-old to the maximum penalty of 40 years.

A jury has sentenced the 16-year-old who shot and killed a student at Lamar HS in March to 40 years behind bars.



That is the maximum penalty a child convicted of capital murder can receive. @WFAA — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) September 21, 2023