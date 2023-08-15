Arlington business owner charged with murder in fatal shooting of employee, police say

Police say the business owner shot and killed the employee during an argument over the victim's termination from the job.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A business owner in Arlington has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed an employee during an argument on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Javier Arredondo, 42, was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Police said they responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a business in the 900 block of West Division Street after receiving a call from the owner about an employee who was just fired and was refusing to leave the store.

While en route to the call, police said officers received a report that shots had been fired at the store.

Police said officers found the 46-year-old employee lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Investigators learned Arredondo and the victim were in an argument over the employee's firing, according to police.

Police said that minutes after Arredondo called 911, the business owner pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the victim. There were no other people inside the store at the time, police said.,

Police said the employee was not armed and that he didn't appear to try to assault Arredondo.