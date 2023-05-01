AT&T Stadium is hosting a job fair for military and veterans this week

The fair will be in the stadium's Endzone West.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A job fair will be open Thursday at AT&T Stadium for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

The Dallas All Veterans Job Fair will be at the AT&T Stadium on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be in the stadium's Endzone West. You'll go through Entry J to enter the stadium, and there will be a one-way flow for people to circle to all employers at the fair.

Free parking is available at the stadium's Lot 10. View the parking and event map here.

As of Monday, there were 76 registered employers for the job fair, including Canon, National Oilwell Varco, Constellis, Combined, Cook Children's, Trinity River Authority of Texas, John Deer and Texas Health Resources.