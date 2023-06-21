City of Arlington confirms 4 positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples, says targeted ground spraying to begin

City officials said targeted ground spraying will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The city of Arlington is conducting target ground spraying this week after confirming four positive West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito samples.

This comes nearly a month after the city announced one positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in the area of Forest Edge Drive and Park Row Drive – which too resulted in ground spraying.

City officials said targeted ground spraying will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 – weather permitting – in the following four areas:

Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street

Cooper Street at Lovers Lane

Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive

Forestwood Drive at Arbor Oaks Drive

Officials said the goal of targeted ground sprayings is to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as soon as possible.

The city said, since the start of mosquito season, it has done routine trapping, deployed larvicide in strategic locations and surveyed low-lying areas for standing water throughout Arlington.

Officials said the city’s contractor for ground spraying will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas, especially where deploying the larvicide and “other measures have not proven effective.”

The city said no specific risks to animals or the environment are expected while the contractor conducts the targeted ground spraying. But recommend those who are concerned about exposures to a pesticide, such as people with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions, to stay indoors during the process.

The city said once the pesticide dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and “produces little residual effect.”

Arlington has also partnered with Tarrant County Public Health to educate the public on simple measures they should take while enjoying the outdoors to prevent mosquito bites:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instruction, and always wear repellent when outdoors.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed