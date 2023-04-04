Two people shot in Arlington out of possible road rage, police say

According to police, one of the victims said he was arguing with another driver when that person shot at him. The victim was armed and fired back.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are looking for a driver that was involved in a shooting with another driver Monday evening. The department told WFAA that the shooting was possibly the result of a road rage incident.

Officers met with one of the drivers near Watson Road and Randol Mill Road.

Police said the driver was shot in his arm and his passenger was shot in her leg. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver said someone had cut him off along Highway 360. The two vehicles then exited the highway and pulled up next to each other along Six Flags Drive.

The driver then told police that he was arguing with the second driver when that driver pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim admitted that he fired back, causing the first shooter to drive away, police say.

No other information about this incident is available.

The Arlington Police Department is currently working on a hotline for people to report road rage incidents. There is no information at this time regarding when that hotline will open.