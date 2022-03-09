Two Arlington security guards shot over unpaid bar tab, police say

When officers arrived, they found two men who work as security guards for the business lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two security guards from an Arlington bar are recovering after a shooting broke out over an unpaid bar tab, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, police officers were dispatched to a bar in the 2100 block of E. Lamar Blvd in Arlington to investigate a reported shooting.

This is right off Interstate 30, east of Hurricane Harbor and northwest of Six Flags Over Texas.

When they arrived, officers found two men who work as security guards for the business lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to area hospitals. Police say one of the victims has been released from the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no update on the condition of the other security guard but police say he is out of surgery and stable.

Investigators believe an argument over a group of customers not paying their bar tab spilled out into the parking lot and eventually escalated, which resulted in the shooting.

The individuals involved in this shooting were gone by the time the first responders arrived.