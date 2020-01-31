Updated at 10:32 p.m. with more information from police.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a four-vehicle crash Thursday night in Arlington, police said.

The wrong-way crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Matlock Road near Interstate 20. A third person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and two other people were treated and released at the scene, police said.

Based on surveillance footage from a nearby business and witness accounts, police think a car was traveling south in the northbound lane of Matlock Road. The driver of this car collided with another vehicle that was going north, which caused the major crash.

The driver of the southbound car was one of the people pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash and are looking into why the car was traveling in the wrong lane.

The northbound lanes of Matlock Road from Stephens Street to the I-20 service road will remain closed for several hours for scene investigation, police said. Motorists traveling northbound will be directed eastbound on Stephens Street to Center Street.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after families have been notified, police said.

