The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old woman Saturday.

According to police, Toni Walker was last seen on foot around AT&T Stadium around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Walker is described as a black female, standing at 5'3" and weighing 140 lbs. Police say she normally wears her hair in a ponytail.

Walker was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police are concerned about Walker's whereabouts because she suffers from dementia. If you see her, contact your local authorities immediately.

