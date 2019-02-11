ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police say teens who shot pellet guns from a front yard caused quite the scare Friday.

According to authorities, officers received reports Friday afternoon of a shooting in progress.

Police say when they arrived at the house a teen was carrying what appeared to be a "machine gun." The teen ran inside the house and left the front door ajar, officials say.

After several verbal commands several teens came out of the house and that’s when police were able to recover what they determined to be pellet guns, authorities say.

No one was injured during the incident.

