The Arlington Police Department is asking for help finding a sexual assault suspect who was last seen after he attacked a woman in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area Park Saturday morning.

Arlington police responded to a report of a sexual assault on one of the trails in the park at 10:30 Saturday morning. A woman told police she was approached from behind by a man who had a handgun.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, about 25 years old, with a mole below his eye and a goatee. He has a tattoo on his right hand that goes past his wrist, the woman said.

He was last seen in a black hoodie, black basketball shorts, and also had a red Apple iPhone with no case on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at (817)-459.5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

