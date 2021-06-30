Arlington police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man

Police said a caretaker reported Andrew Cole missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen walking away from his apartment in the 1100 block of E. Lamar Boulevard

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man Wednesday.

Police said a caretaker reported Andrew Cole missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen walking away from his apartment in the 1100 block of E. Lamar Boulevard.

Cole is described as a Black man standing at 5’10” and weighing about 130 pounds. He’s mostly bald with some grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said Cole was last seen wearing a black “Dallas” baseball cap, black thermal long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.