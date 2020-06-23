Arlington police seek tips in deaths of 2 teens

A statement from Arlington police says that officers responded to a shooting call around 12 p.m. June 19 in the 1600 block of South Cooper Street.

Arlington police officers are investigating after finding two dead teenagers Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Cooper Street. They found two teenagers dead at the scene.

One of the teens has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 18-year-old Henry Joseph Gonzalez.

The other teen has not been publicly identified by officials.

The cause of death for both teens is still being determined, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Mac Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.