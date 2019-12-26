ARLINGTON, Texas — After 26 years in law enforcement, Will Johnson is now Arlington’s top cop. And this Christmas, the chief wanted to give one of his dedicated officers a special gift: Christmas Day off.

“As Arlington residents, we just appreciate what our officers do every day. It’s a small way for my family to thank them for their service,” Johnson said. “My only regret about today is that I couldn’t do this for each and every one of them. Because I think they all deserve it.”

On Wednesday the chief worked for officer William Bill.

“I can’t be more thankful and grateful that he has chosen to work my shift and allow me to spend time with my family who I wouldn’t get to see for more than a few hours today,” Bill said.

“My favorite part is that he can get to watch me open my presents and I can get to watch him,” Bill's daughter Bailey said.

“We’re really thankful that he’s home,” Bill's other daughter Taylor said.

Johnson said he chose Bill for his consistency, compassion and crime-fighting skills.

“One of the things that Officer Bill did that really resonated with me is that he’s a mentor for the mentoring Arlington youth program, the May program,” Johnson said. “Without fanfare, without media attention, without stories, just out serving nobly, honorably and really just out helping people.”

Wednesday night the chief worked from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. as a way to say thank you.

“Will Johnson and the Johnsons have given us a gift that you can’t buy online and you can’t buy in a store,” Bill said. “And that’s the gift of time.”

