10 final candidates announced in search for new Arlington police chief

The City of Arlington announced the final 10 candidates Tuesday in its search for a new police chief. Former Arlington police Chief Will Johnson retired in May.

Two of the department's assistant police chiefs, Jaime Ayala and Kevin Kolbye, have been leading on an interim, rotating basis since the retirement of Johnson. They are among the final candidates.

The search for a new chief began on June 1, in which Arlington officials said 74 public safety employees from around the country applied.

Of those applicants, 10 law enforcement employees have been named as the final 10 candidates:

Alexander Jones , Police Colonel of Baltimore County Police Department.

, Police Colonel of Baltimore County Police Department. Charles Ramirez , Assistant Chief of Support Bureau with Fort Worth Police Department.

, Assistant Chief of Support Bureau with Fort Worth Police Department. Derrick Wood , Inspector of Southwest Division with Philadelphia Police Department.

, Inspector of Southwest Division with Philadelphia Police Department. Jaime Ayala , Assistant Police Chief of Support Operations Bureau with Arlington Police Department.

, Assistant Police Chief of Support Operations Bureau with Arlington Police Department. Jason Lando , Commander of Investigations Branch/Narcotics & Vice with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

, Commander of Investigations Branch/Narcotics & Vice with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Joseph Gramaglia , Deputy Police Commissioner of Operations/Homeland Security with Buffalo Police Department.

, Deputy Police Commissioner of Operations/Homeland Security with Buffalo Police Department. Kevin Kolbye , Assistant Police Chief of Arlington Police Department.

, Assistant Police Chief of Arlington Police Department. Osbaldo Flores , Deputy Chief of Field Operations with Arlington Police Department.

, Deputy Chief of Field Operations with Arlington Police Department. Perry Tarrant , Chief Operating Officer/Partner of Tri-9 Solutions, LLC.

, Chief Operating Officer/Partner of Tri-9 Solutions, LLC. Tarrick McGuire, Deputy Police Chief of Arlington Police Department.

The next round in the interviewing process is set to begin in late September. A final selection is expected by the end of October or early November, officials said in a news release.

Dallas and Fort Worth are also among large cities now searching for new leadership in law enforcement.

Earlier this month, Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall announced her resignation. She initially said she would resign Nov. 10, but Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax asked her to stay longer.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Krause announced his retirement in July. Like Hall, he agreed to stay on through the end of the year.