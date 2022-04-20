After teens' brawl, Arlington Parks Mall will have new curfew program

The mall's "Parental Guidance Required" program will mean anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone after 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Parks Mall in Arlington will have a new weekend curfew system, following a large brawl among teenagers last weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

The mall's "Parental Guidance Required" program will mean anyone under 18 must have an adult chaperone after 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The adult chaperone must be at least 21, mall officials said.

The move comes after several teens were arrested after a large fight at the mall on Saturday night.

Mall management said the new curfew will be "in response to the disruptive behavior last weekend."

"We want to reiterate that all are welcome at The Parks Mall at Arlington at any time," Lorie Lisius, the mall's general manager, said in a statement. "We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult.”

Police said a fight had broken out inside the mall on South Cooper Street and involved a group of teenagers. According to police, there were "errant reports" about shots having been fired, but the department said the reports were false.

In a tweet, police said officers "got the situation under control" and found that there were no serious injuries.

Multiple teenagers were arrested and charged with fighting in public, police said.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said his department fully supported the new curfew program to "proactively ensure the mall remains a safe and welcoming place for all visitors."

In a news release Wednesday, the mall said "trained public safety officers" will be at the mall entrances during curfew hours to check ID cards of anyone who appears to be 17 or younger.

If someone can't provide ID to prove they are at least 18, they'll need to accompanied by an adult to be allowed in the mall, officials said.

One adult can accompany up to four people under 18. The policy does not limit the number of children 10 and under that an adult can accompany.

Anyone who provides ID to prove they are at least 18 will be given the option of wearing a wristband to avoid being asked for their ID again. The mall officers will accept driver's license, military ID, school ID card or a passport as forms of ID.