With no power, Arlington man fears for his wheelchair-bound mother's safety in New Orleans

ARLINGTON, Texas — Across North Texas, there are many people waiting for their loved ones in New Orleans to get help. A local man in Arlington said his mother is wheelchair-bound has been waiting to get help in the wake of Hurricane Ida, with limited internet and cell phone service across New Orleans.

“Man, i didn’t know what to do,” Deiontay Cornelius said. He has been patiently waiting by the phone to talk his mother.

“My first thing to do was call for help. I called my friend, he told me to stay prayed up,” Deiontay said.

Just got a call from a man in Mesquite, where his mother is trapped in flooded waters on the 2900 block of Donner drive in New Orleans. Mom is in a wheelchair, & she can't get through to 911. The power is out, and the water is rising.

Last night, the canal bank just feet from Samantha Cornelius's doorstep on Donner Drive in Algiers on the West Bank started to rise.

Samantha is wheelchair-bound and on oxygen and she couldn’t evacuate in time.

Deiontay Cornelius, 24, lives in Arlington, and felt helpless knowing that his mother is more than 500 miles away.

“I feared for her, I couldn’t even sleep. I didn’t feel right sleeping at night,” Deiontay said.

We got a chance to talk to Samantha on the phone.

“I’m in the last stages of heart failure,” she said.

The 40-year-old said she couldn’t evacuate because just two days before Hurricane Ida, she got into a car accident, leaving her stranded in her own home. But it's not just the storm she said she was fearing.

“If I have to evacuate with a bunch of other citizens, I’m vaccinated, and a lot of the population is not vaccinated,” Samantha said. “I was told, if I was to catch the virus that I’m going to die."

I spoke to Samantha Cornelius today. She's still stuck in her home, wheel chair bound, on oxygen, & can't leave. The 40 y/o got into an accident 2 days ago, leaving her w/no transportation.



Her story, tonight at 5p @wfaa #Hurricane_Ida https://t.co/6SzKtNOXdB pic.twitter.com/F4xETiFE2T — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) August 30, 2021

Samantha said she lived through Hurricane Katrina when she gave birth to her other son.

“I went through Katrina, and I had my baby on the interstate during Katrina,” said Samantha said.

She is afraid of what could happen next, as doctors have diagnosed her with asthma, morbid obesity and bipolar disorder.

"I don’t think she’s doing too well. She needs help with her heart surgery, and a lot of her funding is going into that, while raising two kids," Deiontay said. “I just want my mom to be safe and sound."

