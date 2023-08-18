Judge delays trial of teen accused in fatal shooting of Arlington Lamar High School student

The judge ordered a psychiatrist to evaluate the minor in the coming days, who will determine whether the teenager can effectively communicate with his attorneys.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — A judge Friday delayed the trial for a teen accused of killing a student during a shooting at Arlington Lamar High School.

Jashawn Poirier, 16, was killed and a teenage girl was shot in the face from the shooting at Lamar High School in March. In June, Judge Alex Kim ruled the 15-year-old who fired the shots would not be tried as an adult and charged in juvenile court.

Attorneys for the accused shooter on Friday raised constitutional questions about the 15-year-old's ability to sit through the trial. Jury selection was supposed to begin Friday.

Kim ordered a psychiatrist to evaluate the minor in the coming days. That doctor will determine whether the teenager can effectively communicate with his attorneys, a key protection offered by the U.S. Constitution.

"This is not any of y’all’s fault," Kim told all 110 potential jurors as he excused them. "This is not any party’s fault. If it’s someone's fault, it’s going to be my fault for making sure all our rights are protected.”

If the doctor's report comes on time and Kim decides the trial should continue, opening arguments will begin on Sept. 18.

A new pool of potential jurors will be called to handle the next proceedings.