Arlington ISD hosts high school football at Choctaw Stadium during the Texas heatwave and warns athletes to hydrate.

Coaches and paramedics are on hot weather alert as the high school football season kicks off in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Part of the Arlington ISD Athletic Training program's responsibilities is keeping students safe in hot weather during this North Texas heatwave.

They started talking about heat safety earlier this summer before the start of school. Arlington ISD Athletic Trainer Steve Guadalupe and his team are constantly pushing young athletes not to fall prey to heat-related illnesses.

"We push hydration and good nutrition as much as we can," said Guadalupe.

The Arlington ISD athletic training team will host the first high school football game of the 2023 season Thursday night at Choctaw Stadium. Their top priority is making sure no one suddenly gets sick in the heat. They have a comprehensive plan in place just in case, and it involves everyone on the field.

In some cases, becoming sick from overexposure to the sun and hot temperatures can happen in an instant.

"It definitely will sneak up on you," said Guadelupe. "Obviously, the biggest things that we preach to our student athletes is great nutrition and hydration."

That means drinking plenty of water before, during and after the games. Most of Choctaw Stadium seating is open to the hot blazing sun. It's something Arlington ISD stays in front of with ongoing training for coaches and other staff members.

People working concession stands at Choctaw Stadium and football fans in the stands are also being warned to stay safe during the hot weather. Arlington ISD believes the first game at Choctaw Stadium will help determine the next round of games during the Texas heatwave. Coaches will keep an eye on their players during the games. The ongoing training includes learning exactly what signs to look for in heat-related illnesses.

"Heat illness can take you to many things from cramping to heat exhaustion to more severe, which is a medical emergency, heat stroke," said Guadalupe.