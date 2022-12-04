Arlington home invasion victim recently sold his home; Police tracing his steps in recent weeks

“He’s the best man I’ve ever met, on god. I swear. He didn’t deserve this,” said Robyn Stuart, one of the victim’s daughter-in-law.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two men from the same family were shot and killed during a home invasion in Arlington, according to police.

It happened around midnight on Monday on the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive in Arlington. This is east of Lake Arlington and next to Martin High School.

The two people shot and killed were Matthew Thomas Stuart, 41, and George Robert Nitsche, 84, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Both men lived at the home where the shooting happened.

“He’s the best man I’ve ever met, on god, said Robyn Stuart, one of the victim’s daughter-in-law. "I swear. He didn’t deserve this,”

Stuart lives near where the shooting happened, and she said she heard the ambulance and police sirens that night.

“They went through the sliding window, and they tried to run, and he was just shooting at him,” Stuart said.

Officers are trying to understand more about the victims and trace their steps from the last few weeks.

WFAA spoke to a police source on the phone, who tell us that tips, and videos have been coming in. But it’s still not enough. Family member’s tell us, their loved ones were sound asleep, when someone kicked in the door, and started shooting everyone inside.

“Matt didn’t make it, and she got shot in the leg,” Stuart said.

Stuart said the 67-year-old mother was actually shot several times, and survived.

“George didn’t make it," Stuart said. "He was deceased on the couch. He was amazing, he would do anything for the grandkids."

Nitsche recently sold his house in Joshua and had plans to retire in Florida.

“Just a few weeks," Stuart said. "Just getting a car, sold his house, get the money, got the RV, and us to follow him down, and goodbye."