Arlington ground spraying after West Nile Virus mosquito sample found, officials say

This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The city of Arlington has confirmed one positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample has been found.

As a result, officials said contractors will be conducting "targeted ground spraying" this week at certain areas in the city near the sample's location.

This spraying will take at Forest Edge Drive and Park Row Drive, which is west of Woodland West Park and southeast of Shady Valley Country Club.

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible, officials said.

Arlington's contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

The organizations making this decision include the city of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arlington has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout the city since the beginning of mosquito season, officials said. Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which is potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Arlington has also partnered with Tarrant County Public Health to educate the public on simple measures they should take while enjoying the outdoors to prevent mosquito bites:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions and always wear repellent when outdoors.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed.

Mosquitoes may develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days. For shallow standing water that can't be eliminated, check regularly for the presence of mosquito larvae and if seen, apply a biological larvicide often referred to as "mosquito dunks," which is available at local hardware stores.

What do I need to do to prepare for targeted ground spraying?

No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, and no special precautions are required, officials said. People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the application period (typically nighttime).

Once the pesticide product dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and produces little residual effect, officials said.

For more information about the targeted ground spraying, you can call the city of Arlington's Action Center at 817-459-6777.

You can also download the city's free "Ask Arlington app" to receive notifications about targeted ground spraying or to report standing water or mosquito infestations on private property.