Arlington GM assembly plant not called to strike ... for now. UAW demands not met

"A lot of people in the plant take three incomes to run the household. Some have second jobs. Most vehicles we build, we can't afford them," said Crowell.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The United Auto Workers union has begun its strike against the three automaker giants.

It was announced Thursday night that three plants in U.S. will stage a stand-up protest after months of deliberations over wage and worker demands were not met. Both sides had been meeting at the table since July.

General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the automaker that makes vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands, did make some concessions but not the level UAW is demanding.

The Arlington GM plant, which is home to 5,000 North Texas workers, has no current plans for walk-outs.

Keith Crowell, President of the Local 276, said they are preparing for the worst and expect to be called up any time to join the strike.

"I don't wanna strike. Strikes are hard. It takes a toll on our families," Crowell said.

What is happening is unprecedented. UAW and the three auto giants have never been at an impasse altogether and for this long.

They are preparing for the worst at the local United Auto Workers union 276 in Arlington. Signs have been made and booths have been set up in anticipation the Arlington plant will be called to strike.

"We made the most profit for GM out of all assemblies. In the country," said Crowell.

Local President Keith Crowell told WFAA the Arlington plant is responsible for 35% of GM's profits. WFAA couldn't confirm the accuracy of that figure. The UAW wants 40% wage increases, pensions returned, four day work weeks, and a retiree healthcare plan.

"We're literally fighting for the future of automotive manufacturing in our country. But we are optimistic we will find a way forward." said Ford CEO Jim Farley, who says the demands are unrealistic.

"A four-day work week is not attainable," he said to the press earlier in the week.

GM CEO Mary Barra said they came to the table with a "... compelling and unprecedented economic package..."

That package from GM, we've learned, only increases wages by 20%, which is half of what UAW is demanding.

"We're at a crossroads on our path to building a company that sustain all of for decades to come," said the GM CEO Barra.

UAW said it is prepared for the long haul. And the first sign of strikes start as early as Thursday night. Crowell said the strategy could change at any time and the Arlington GM plant may be called into strike.