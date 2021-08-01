Arlington gang member convicted of gun crime, U.S. Attorney says

After two hours of deliberation, a Fort Worth federal jury found 25-year-old Jeremy Devonte White, also known as “Worm,” guilty Thursday afternoon.

A federal jury in Fort Worth has found an Arlington gang member guilty of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

The jury returned their verdict in the trial of 25-year-old Jeremy Devonte White, also known as “Worm,” after two hours of deliberation, Cox said in a release.

White is a member of the Trill Fam street gang, Cox said, and according to evidence presented at the trial, was a passenger in a fellow gang member’s car when Arlington police attempted a traffic stop on Nov. 26, 2019.

When the vehicle reached a residential neighborhood, White got out and fled with a backpack that had two loaded handguns, which he then ditched in a resident’s yard, Cox said.

White was then identified and taken into custody.

White, who was convicted in 2015 of three incidents of felony evading arrest, now faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the firearms charge, Cox says.

Sentencing has been set for April 16.