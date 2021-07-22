Arlington firefighter died on vacation in Mexico; department mourns his loss

Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow died while he was on a trip to Mexico, according to the Arlington Fire Department. He was with Arlington fire for eight years.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter. Elijah B. Snow was on vacation in Mexico when he died, according to Fire Chief Don Crowson. Snow spent eight years working for the City of Arlington, and was promoted in August to be an apparatus operator.

"He was an outstanding firefighter as well as a dedicated public servant," Crowson said. "The Fire Department will take all necessary steps to ensure that Elijah's family is properly supported throughout this difficult time."

Snow was the son of a fallen Arlington firefighter, Ronnie Snow, who died in the line of duty in 1985.

A visitation will be held for Snow on Monday, July 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Rush Creek Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The APFF Charitable Fund (501c3), with a note that it is for "Elijah's Family."