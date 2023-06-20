Arlington-born drummer, 'Slacker' star Teresa Taylor dies at 60

Her band, Butthole Surfers, confirmed the musician and actress' death in a tweet Monday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Teresa Taylor, the Arlington-born musician made iconic through the poster for the indie movie classic "Slacker," died Monday at age 60.

Taylor's death was confirmed in a tweet from Butthole Surfers, the band she served as the drummer for at different periods between 1983 and 2009.

"Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease," the tweet said. "She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend."

Those who don't know her by her music, may know Taylor from her scene in "Slacker" -- an early film by director Richard Linklater, and an indie love letter to the city of Austin.

With little to no story at all, "Slacker" would transition from scene to scene to focus on various odd characters that one may have come across in the Texas capital city during the late '80s. Taylor's character, credited only as "Pap Smear Pusher," was seen in the movie trying to sell a pap smear alleged to be taken from Madonna.

Even if you haven't seen the movie, you may have seen her just from the iconic poster or the DVD cover of the movie, as those visuals feature Taylor front and center.

The "Slackers" appearance was Taylor's second and final film role.

She spent the vast majority of her life as a musician. She got start in music in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, playing for various high school marching bands around the area.

She would later move to Austin.

Taylor announced in November 2021 in a public Facebook post that she had been diagnosed with end-stage lung disease.