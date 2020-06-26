Arlington doctor, 2 employees accused of drug distribution, fraud

Dr. Clinton Battle, of Arlington Occupational & Medical Clinic, his nurse practitioner and medical assistant were indicted by a federal grand jury.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington doctor and two of his employees were indicted by a federal grand jury Friday for drug crimes and fraud, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said in a release.

Dr. Clinton Battle, 67, of Arlington Occupational & Medical Clinic, and his nurse practitioner, Donna Green, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Also, Battle and his medical assistant, Yajaira Lopez, are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Battle routinely issued prescriptions for controlled substances, including hydrocodone, codeine, tramadol, and Xanax, without conducting a proper medical examination of his patients or any medical examination, according to the indictment. In return, Battle would allegedly receive multiple forms of payment, including illicit drugs.

The indictment says Battle is also accused of allowing Green to use his DEA registration number and medical credentials to issue the prescriptions to patients. Battle and Lopez allegedly worked together to submit false claim to health insurers, billing for higher reimbursements.

If convicted, Battle faces up to 15 years in federal prison, Green faces up to 10 years and Lopez five.