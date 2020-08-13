'I don’t want to die!': Resident recalls rescuing driver who crashed into swimming pool

A suspected drunk driver crashed into an Arlington family’s swimming pool minutes before they got into the water.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Splintered wood, broken glass and the grill of a red Mitsubishi surrounded the Ernest Borrego's swimming pool Thursday.

On Wednesday, a car driven by Maria Lopez-Castanon, 22, jumped the curb on South Center Street smashed through the retaining wall and ended up in his pool, Arlington police said.

Borrego was in the middle of setting up a going away party for a relative who was leaving for college.

“I’m just thankful that nobody was in here,” Borrego said.

Borrego said Lopez-Castanon was unconscious until water started to fill the car.

“She stated, ‘get me out, I don’t want to die, get me out please,’” Borrego recalled. “I jumped in and tried to open the door and as soon as I did, the water slammed it on my fingers.”

Borrego’s son, nephew and a neighbor broke a hole in the back window with cinder blocks to get her out of the car, Borrego said.

Arlington police arrested Lopez-Castanon. She faces a DWI charge.

“Hopefully that young girl will take this day and think about what happened and what could’ve been,” Borrego said.

Despite the wreckage, Borrego calls all of it a blessing, and is thankful.