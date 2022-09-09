Arlington business owners ready for influx of people, as thousands flock to city for weekend events

Local businesses prepare for an influx of people drawn to Arlington for sports, music, food and entertainment.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The busy weekend in Arlington starts with a Friday night concert here at AT&T Stadium. The City of Arlington started preparing weeks ago, and so did local businesses.

Chef Anthony Jones is ready for the huge crowds expected in the city weekend. For the past five years, Jones has been living his dream as the owner of Hershey's Palace. He's ready to give a unique dining experience to hungry music lovers coming to the Bad Bunny concert.

When Jones opened the restaurant, he had no idea Arlington would become the major destination for sports fans and concert goers. So, providing visitors and locals with great food is key to all his great reviews posted online.

"We're based from Chicago," Jones said. "You know, that's a plus. The food is different. You know, it has a whole lot of different variants of flavors."

Local high school football fans are expected to pack Choctaw Stadium, as Arlington Martin hosts Allen High School. Thousands more will attend Friday's Texas Rangers vs. Blue Jays game, packing the inside of Globe Life Field.

Charles Green is counting on crowds stopping by Mavericks Sports Bar and Grill for his custom car show. Some of the proceeds will benefit a local veteran Green is helping as part of his company's community involvement.

Green's wife serves as the chief executive officer for Break N Bread Management. They partnered with Green.

"Arlington, it's our Vegas," Green said. "We are by AT&T center, home of the Cowboys. That's 'America's Team.'"

Perhaps the biggest crowd is expected during Sunday's Cowboys game against Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium, not that far from Hershey's Palace. Often, Jones will learn from customers that they stopped by his restaurant before heading to the stadium.

"It's like five minutes from the stadium, and a lot of people stop in to actually eat and have drinks," said Jones.

The busy weekend has been on the radar of the Arlington Police Department as well. APD will have extra officers on duty.

Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco shared the best advice for people traveling to or through Arlington during the busy weekend: find your parking ahead of time and bring your patience.