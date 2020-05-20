7-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Arlington

Authorities say it does not appear as though speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A 7-year-old girl died after being struck by an SUV Tuesday night in Arlington, officials say.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a crash involving a pedestrian near the 800 block of Blue Sky Drive in southeast Arlington.

When officers arrived, they found a girl who had been struck by the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The girl has been identified as Tamara Mendoza, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Investigators believe that an SUV was traveling southbound on Blue Sky Drive when the girl attempted to cross the street.

Officials say that’s when the vehicle struck and ran over Mendoza.

Detectives say the driver, a man in his 60s, has been cooperative and was released at the scene.

Authorities say it does not appear that speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to officials.

