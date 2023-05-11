An indoor pickleball franchise has plans for North Texas

The indoor pickleball brand will partner with franchisee and Dallas businessman Dan Jenkins to establish the new locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

Arizona-based Pickleball Kingdom sets its sights on Dallas after securing a five-unit franchise deal, according to a news release.

The indoor pickleball brand will partner with franchisee and Dallas businessman Dan Jenkins to establish the new locations.

“I am honored to join forces with Pickleball Kingdom and bring their unrivaled indoor pickleball experience to my home city,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “I'm excited to provide top-notch facilities for players of all skill levels, including beginners.”

Pickleball Kingdom opened its first location in Chandler, Arizona, in May 2022. The Arizona facility houses 15 pickleball courts.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dan Jenkins as a valued partner in our journey to revolutionize the pickleball experience,” Ace Rodrigues, founder of Pickleball Kingdom, said in a prepared statement. “His passion for the sport and his love and commitment to his community align perfectly with our brand values. With this new partnership, we are confident that Pickleball Kingdom will flourish and become the go-to destination for people in Dallas who want to have fun and be healthy."