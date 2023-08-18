Oncor is planning a power outage for Argyle on Friday night

Oncor had installed an auto transformer for the city last year, but that equipment has "already reached its maximum capacity."

ARGYLE, Texas — A planned power outage is scheduled for Argyle residents on Friday night so Oncor can replace and upgrade equipment, officials said.

The outage is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. and last up to five hours, officials said. Oncor is planning to add two new transformers that will allow up to more electricity capacity for Argyle, a Denton County suburb that has seen rapid growth in recent years.

Oncor had installed an auto transformer for the city last year, but that equipment has "already reached its maximum capacity," officials said. If the equipment fails, it would result in an 18-hour power outage.

"An electrical outage is never ideal," officials said in a release. "However, if the equipment fails it will result in an 18-hour power outage to repair and replace it. Oncor has agreed to complete this project in the middle of the night to provide the least disruption to households and take advantage of lower temperatures."

Argyle officials did not say how many residents would be impacted by the outage Friday night. But they said the residents who experienced a power outage on Aug. 3 would be the same residents who have the outage Friday night.

⚠️⚡️ 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘: A planned power outage for Town of Argyle residents will occur tomorrow 8/18 @ 11pm affecting the same residents from the previous outage.



If you have questions, please contact Oncor at 888-313-4747.



For emergencies during the outage, call 911. @ArgylePD pic.twitter.com/47AE5jFBlD — Denton County ESD #1 (@DentonCountyESD) August 17, 2023