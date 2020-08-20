Architects selected in project that will 'reimagine' former state jail, surrounding area

As the Conservancy and design team move forward with the project, they said they will seek input from the communities that surround the building and the park.

The Trinity Park Conservancy announced it has selected a design architect in a project that will revamp the area of West Commerce Street along the Trinity River.

WEISS/MANFREDI will partner with local Dallas firm Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects to bring new life to the former Jesse R. Dawson State Jail at 106 West Commerce St.

The two teams previously worked together on the Marshall Family Performing Arts Center at the Greenhill School in Dallas.

The architects will also work with the Conservancy to integrate the building and its surrounding neighborhoods into Harold Simmons Park.

The Conservancy says it hopes this project will draw people from the city into the park.

"It will provide an essential part of the public health infrastructure in our city that will create jobs, stimulate economic development and provide critical green space," said Deedie Rose, chair of the Conservancy’s board of directors.

The park will be more than 200 acres and will be designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates. The park sits along the Trinity River and will connect Downtown Dallas to West and South Dallas.

As the Conservancy and design team move forward with the project, they said they will seek input from the communities that surround the building and the park.

The Conservancy plans to host listening sessions with community stakeholders and the design team on input regarding the revamping of the jail.

The team says it will hear about the history of the building, the wants and needs for the future of the building from community members who have worked in, been incarcerated in, or live and work near the building.

The first listening session is on Aug. 21.

Similar listening sessions to gather more community input will be held in the future. Anyone interested is asked to email info@trinityparkconservancy.org to receive updates on the project and information on how to participate.

