Appellate court reinstates temporary injunction against Fort Worth ISD mask mandate as legal battle continues

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Fort Worth schools won't be able to require face coverings, at least for the remainder of this semester, an appellate court ruled Monday.

The Second Court of Appeals of Texas, based in Fort Worth, has put in place a temporary injunction preventing the school district from requiring face masks while a group of parents battle it out with district officials in a trial now set to start in January.

Until that trial goes to court, the district can not require face masks, the appellate court ruled.

That temporary injunction in effect has granted parents' appeal to keep Fort Worth ISD from mandating masks inside its facilities.

The ruling is the latest in a back-and-forth legal battle between parents against mask mandates and school districts concerned about student and staff safety.

The group of parents had originally who filed suit against the school district in the 141st District Court to prevent the mask requirement. That court sided with the group of parents, imposing the original injunction until the case could go to trial in January.

The district appealed that decision, however, which allowed them to lift the injunction while the appeal was reviewed.

Now, though, this latest ruling will restrict the district from imposing a mandate until the case can go to trial on Jan. 17, 2022.

In the court's ruling, it says in part that the "Defendant [the district] shall not deny any student or parent access to Fort Worth Independent School District facilities based on a face covering, nor act in derogation of any right enjoyed by a person wearing a face covering."

The school district was also a part of a suit in Travis County that challenged the governor's ban on mask mandates. As of now, the decision in that suit was favorable to school districts.

The ruling also said Monday the court has the power to grant the relief requested by the group of parents due to Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 29.3.

This procedure says in part, “When an appeal from an interlocutory order is perfected, the appellate court may make any temporary orders necessary to preserve the parties’ rights until disposition of the appeal and may require appropriate security.”

Before this ruling, the school district announced it would once again begin requiring masks indoors for all staff, parents, students and visitors starting Monday, absent a medical exemption.