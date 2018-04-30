CLEVELAND, Texas – A nearly 12-foot gator held up traffic on US 59 in the Cleveland area overnight.

Drivers were forced to hit the brakes when the stubborn gator refused to move. It took a Chance encounter to get him off the busy highway.

Trapper Chance Ward said Cleveland police called and asked if he could help capture the creature so it could be safely relocated.

CRAZY STORY - This 11’6” gator is safe after stopping traffic on US 59 last night and it’s all after authorities called in someone special to wrangle him off the road #khou11 pic.twitter.com/uURkOKug0X — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) April 30, 2018

WATCH: Nearly 12-foot gator holds up traffic on US 59

"When they call, I stop and jump to their tune," said Ward, who's known as the contract cowboy in Liberty County.

Police blocked off the highway and with a game warden's approval, Ward when to work to wrangle the gator.

Why'd the gator cross the freeway? For some @Whataburger, obviously. This 12-foot gator stopped traffic along Highway 59 in Cleveland overnight. Police had to call in a wrangler to get him out of the way! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/XOVgFJu7Yr — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) April 30, 2018

PHOTOS: Nearly 12-foot gator holds up traffic on US 59

But it wasn't giving up without a fight.

"The gator had pretty much set his way – he was not gonna move," Ward said.

During the struggle, the gator was bruised up after rolling a couple of times on the pavement.

Cleveland cops and firefighters jumped in to help move it out of harm's way.

"They were completely going off of my guide and hoping that I wasn't telling them something that could cost them a leg," Ward said.

It took about 20 mins to get him calm, tie him up and load him on a truck.

Chance Ward # tells me he’s handled gators even bigger than this before, but praises local law enforcement for calling him in and caring about the safety of local wildlife #khou11 pic.twitter.com/m4uASSYjYw — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) April 30, 2018

They named the gator George and joked about reading him his rights.

While waiting for the paperwork to release George back to the wild, they snapped a few pics, including one in front of a Whataburger.

The caption? "Only in Texas you'll see a gator and a Whataburger in the same picture."

