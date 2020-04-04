Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two animal cruelty suspects.

Authorities say on March 23, a video was posted on social media that shows two dogs attacking what appears to be a small animal, possibly a pig. The small animal was mutilated by the two dogs and died, according to authorities.

According to police, the video shows two people who are believed to go by the nicknames “Redneck” and “Bill.” However, at this time, investigators have been unable to identify the two suspects.

Authorities were able to contact the person who admitted to posting the video online. They say he is cooperating with the investigation and so far, detectives do not believe he has direct involvement with the animal cruelty incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det.Tamez with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-0115.

People can also call Sgt. Fitzgerald with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-825-4928 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

The video below has been edited by the Dallas Police Department:

