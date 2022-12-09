Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died.

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday.

Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.

Louden's cause of death has not been released. Police are investigating the case as an in-custody death because Louden was still considered under arrest while at the hospital.

His arrest happened shortly before noon on Nov. 30 when police are dispatched to a report of a reckless driver in the 4100 block of Vintage Boulevard.

A caller reported that a man was driving a vehicle with flat tires and that he struck poles and a median at a construction site.

Police arrived and spoke with the driver, who said he was traveling from Bowie in Montague County and thought he was in Lewisville.

The man told police he drank alcohol while in Bowie, according to the news release.

Police tried to conduct a field sobriety test, "but the driver was unable to follow a stimulus or maintain his balance to complete the tests," the release said.

Police then arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated. While officers worked on paperwork for a blood draw warrant, the man "became unresponsive in the back of the patrol vehicle," the release said.

Police called medics, who arrived and took the man, who was identified as Louden, to a hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Louden but his cause of death has not been determined yet.