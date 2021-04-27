Andrew Brown Jr. shot in the back of the head, independent autopsy results find

Attorneys shared that Brown was shot five times. One of those shots was to the back of the head. The family and their lawyers call his shooting death "an execution."

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. shared the results of an independent autopsy that was conducted after Brown was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputy last week.

The lawyers held a press conference on Tuesday to share the findings, which show that Brown was shot five times after police tried to execute a search warrant at a home in Elizabeth City. One of those bullets was a fatal shot to the back of the head.

"It was a kill shot to the back of the head," attorney Ben Crump said.

One attorney explained that Brown was shot four times in the right arm. Then, when he tried to drive away, he was shot and killed by a “penetrating bullet wound to the skull.” He died minutes after he was shot in the head, according to autopsy results.

Brown died within minutes after he was shot in the back of the head, according to the independent autopsy.



Attorneys call it an "execution." pic.twitter.com/0gMBoha5mQ — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) April 27, 2021

On Monday, the family and their attorneys were allowed to view 20 seconds of body camera footage that captured the moments when Brown was shot and killed.

After the viewing, attorneys called the incident an "execution." They echoed those same sentiments in Tuesday's news conference.

“We have an execution in Elizabeth City,” attorney Bakari Sellers said. “We demand justice for Andrew Brown and his family.”

“Law enforcement in this country can’t be judge, jury and executioner,” attorney Harry Daniels shared.

Family members also spoke out about the shooting.

Andrew Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee says this autopsy report confirms what he said yesterday, that his father was executed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy.



Ferebee says he watched deputies shoot at his father while Brown tried to drive away “to save his life.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/f3Wc5A8k9D — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 27, 2021

As the results were told to the public during the news conference, chants erupted from the crowd, with some community members shouting "Arrest him!" and "No Justice, no peace!"