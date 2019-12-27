He was a basketball star at Texas Tech, most recently playing in the Big 3, but Dallas native Andre Emmett made a tremendous difference off the court.

Emmett was murdered in September, but his legacy lives on.

Friends remember Emmett as a very generous heart. A year ago he started the Dreams Really Exist Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping kids in need.

In late September, Andre made plans to meet with his foundation director about a holiday party for parents and kids.

“We had planned it and we were saying we were going to meet on Monday the 23rd, that was the day he was killed,” Foundation Director Teirney Johnson said. “The board decided that we wanted to continue on with Andre’s wish.”

So on the Saturday before Christmas, the foundation partnered with several community donors and organizations to throw a holiday party for kids in need.

“So they had books, coats, caps, gloves. It had department store types of racks,” Johnson said. “Parents got crockpots, drones, headgear.”

And the foundation purchased more than 200 bikes that they also handed to the kids.

“We just saw so many faces of joy and happiness and gratefulness and we were just glad to be able to do that,” Johnson said.

The Dreams Really Exist Foundation has big plans in 2020. If you are interested in helping them with a donation you can find more information on their website by clicking here.

