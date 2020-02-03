Ahead of Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to pick up two endorsements at a rally Monday night in Dallas.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suspended her campaign Monday and is expected to announce her support for Biden at his Monday rally at Gilley's, according to multiple outlets.

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who suspended his Democratic presidential run Sunday, is also expected to be at Gilley's to support Biden, according to news reports.

Buttigieg had a rally scheduled for Sunday evening at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas but canceled after announcing he was no longer running for president.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Gilley's.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are just two of several Democrats to drop out of the presidential race in the last month. Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., dropped out on Feb. 7; entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., dropped out on Feb. 11; former Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass., dropped out on Feb. 12; and billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out Saturday.

Five candidates remain for the Democratic presidential nomination: Biden; Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

